The Los Angeles Angels felt the impact of their trades for Randal Grichuk and CJ Cron right in the first game of the two hitters in Halos uniform. In fact, Grichuk and Cron just duplicated an extremely rare feat that had not been seen in the big leagues in over two decades, according to OptaSTATS.

“Randal Grichuk and C.J. Cron of the @Angelsare the first pair of MLB teammates to each have an RBI in their first game after being dealt in the same midseason trade since Harold Baines and Charles Johnson did so for the White Sox on August 1, 2000 (traded from Baltimore).”

Grichuk and Cron played crucial roles in the Angels' upset 4-1 road win over the mighty Atlanta Braves Monday night, with the former going 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning and the latter finishing 1-for-5 with an RBI single in the ninth inning to expand Los Angeles' lead to three runs.

The performances of Grichuk and Cron were a welcome sight for do-it-all superstar Shohei Ohtani, who had a night himself, as he went 2-for-3 with a walk to improve his numbers to .305 /407/.680.

The Angels acquired Grichuk and Cron just ahead of the trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for the pair of Jake Madden and Mason Albright, hoping that the veteran duo would inject more life into the Ohtani-led offense of Los Angeles.

The Angels are still very much in contention for a playoff spot in the American League, where they are just three games back of the last Wild Card spot.