The Los Angeles Angels earlier this month named Ron Washington as their new manager.

Now the team has announced an addition to Washington's staff. The Angels announced they’ve hired Barry Enright as pitching coach. The former Angels pitcher was formerly a coach with the D-Backs under Brent Strom, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic.

The 37-year-old Enright has only been in coaching for five years. He was a pitching coach in the Arizona Diamondbacks' system from 2019-21, and he spent the past two years as their assistant major league pitching coach and minor league pitching coordinator.

Enright is a Northern California native who played at Pepperdine University before pitching in 31 games over four seasons in Major League Baseball with Arizona and the Angels from 2010-13. He appeared in seven games with Los Angeles, posting a 13.50 ERA.

He then pitched in the minor leagues and in Mexico until 2018.

Enright takes over command of an Angels pitching staff that finished last season 23rd in Major League Baseball with a 4.64 ERA and 26th with a 1.42 WHIP. Los Angeles has finished in the top 10 in ERA just once during its nine-year playoff drought and eight consecutive losing seasons.

Washington previously managed the Texas Rangers from 2007 through 2014 and helped them reach the World Series in 2010 and 2011. Washington had been a coach on the Atlanta Braves' staff since 2017, and now he will be taking over the Angels after Phil Nevin was let go.

Washington and Enright join an Angels team that is seemingly in transition. Shohei Ohtani is likely to sign elsewhere in free agency, and Mike Trout has missed significant time for the Angels due to injury in recent years.