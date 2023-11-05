Tim Anderson broke his silence after the Chicago White Sox declined his contract option for the 2024 MLB season

The Chicago White Sox declined Tim Anderson's contract option, making him a free agent. The odds of Chicago declining Anderson's option prior to the 2023 season would have been very slim. However, the shortstop struggled in 2023 and Chicago opted to make this decision. Anderson broke his silence Saturday on the White Sox's move via a text message, per Scott Merkin of MLB.com.

“Chicago is always a place I’ll be thankful for,” Anderson wrote in the message.

Anderson played for the White Sox from 2016-2023. There is still a chance of Chicago re-signing him in free agency, so his time with the team hasn't officially come to an end. But Chicago's decision hints that they are prepared to move on amid their current rebuild.

Tim Anderson's White Sox career

Anderson, a two-time All-Star, enjoyed plenty of memorable moments with the Sox. He also hit at least .300 or better in each season from 2019-2022, leading the league in batting average (.335) during the '19 campaign.

The wheels fell off a bit in 2023 though. He finished the season with a .245/.286/.296 slash line and a .582 OPS. Anderson also hit just one home run while stealing 13 bases. He's never been much of a power threat, but Anderson only hitting one home run was still surprising.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Tim Anderson. He is still only 30-years old and will be a bounce back candidate in 2024.

Many former stars struggled in 2023 with the White Sox. There were reports of culture issues in the clubhouse, which may have played a role in the team's all-around underperformance. As a result, Anderson may be in line for better days ahead if he signs elsewhere in free agency.

Another element of Anderson's upcoming offseason will be his next contract. He may opt to sign a 1-year deal in hopes of performing well and earning a multi-year, lucrative contract next offseason. Or, Anderson could just sign a multi-year deal this offseason.

After all, he is still a good player and his track record will catch teams' attention. If this is the end for Tim Anderson in Chicago, he will be remembered by White Sox fans for all he accomplished with the ball club.