The Miami Marlins are parting ways with a slumping player. The team is designating shortstop Tim Anderson for assignment, per the Miami Herald.

The shortstop was having a rough season in Miami. He had only two hits in his last seven games for the team. On the year, Anderson is batting .214 for the club. He had an error in what turned out to be his final game with the Marlins on June 30, against the Philadelphia Phillies. That performance was a microcosm of the veteran's struggles in South Florida.

Tim Anderson's time in South Florida

It is a definite surprise to see Anderson go so soon, despite his recent problems. He joined the team before the 2024 season, after playing in Chicago with the White Sox for several years. Anderson was a powerhouse at the plate in Chicago. He finished as the American League batting champion during the 2019 season. He also won a Silver Slugger Award in the Windy City, and he was twice named to the American League All-Star team.

Things completely unraveled for the shortstop in Miami. He didn't hit a single home run all year, and had only nine runs batted in through three months of play. His final appearance for the team sums up his experience in South Florida, as he went 0-for-5 in a game on June 30th against the Phillies.

In his career, Anderson has shown himself to be a strong offensive player. He went four consecutive seasons batting above .300, including that special 2019 campaign. He has played in the MLB since 2016. He spent his entire career with the White Sox before the 2024 campaign.

Now Anderson will be searching for a new home once again. The White Sox are enduring one of the worst seasons in franchise history, and would probably welcome Anderson back. In Chicago, he batted .282 with 98 homers, 338 RBIs and 117 stolen bases. He also appeared in a total of 895 games. The veteran shortstop signed a one-year contract with Miami before this season. He will now likely need to navigate his way through Triple-A baseball for awhile to improve his stock.

There are opportunities out there for Anderson though. Several MLB teams are likely to give him a chance, due to the offensive production he was giving just a few years ago. The Seattle Mariners are one team in particular looking for an every day bat that Anderson could provide, in the DH position.

With Anderson out of the lineup, the Marlins are expected to use Xavier Edwards in the shortstop slot. Vidal Brujan can also get some work at that position. The Marlins are looking for any option on both offense and defense from that part of the infield.

Miami is expected to be selling off some other players before the July 30 trade deadline, per CBS Sports. The Marlins are 30-54 and one of the worst National League teams this season in the standings. The Marlins are dead last in the NL East, and 25 games behind the Phillies in that division.

Miami's next game is on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox. The game kicks off at 6:40 Eastern.