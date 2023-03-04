Anthony Rendon hasn’t appeared in more than 58 games during his three seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. But with Rendon now healthy, Angels’ General Manager Perry Minasian thinks the third baseball will have big things in store for Los Angeles this season.

Rendon has dealt with a multiple of injuries throughout his Angels’ tenure. He was limited to just 47 games last season as he battled through a wrist injury. While Rendon has yet to get fully acclimated with the Angels, Minasian thinks the 2023 season could be his breakout in LA, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

“When healthy, Anthony Rendon is one of the best players in the game,” Minasian said. “There is nothing on a baseball field he can’t do. He is my pick for Comeback Player of the Year.”

Following an All Star and World Series-winning 2019, the Angels signed Rendon away from the Washington Nationals on a massive seven-year, $245 million contract. Rendon has yet to return to those All Star standards and has hit .252 with 20 home runs and 89 RBI.

Rendon was a monster at the plate before suffering his injuries. During that 2019 season, Rendon finished third in NL MVP voting by hitting .319 with 34 home runs and 126 RBI. The Angels are planning to bat Rendon at the cleanup spot in their lineup in hopes of him returning to his power-hitting form.

The Angels could use the boost from Rendon’s bat. Even with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, Los Angeles finished 24th in the MLB with their .233 batting average. Their 623 runs ranked 25th.

Anthony Rendon has yet to have a true full season in Los Angeles. Perry Minasian thinks this is the year the third baseman breaks out and proves how good of a player he is.