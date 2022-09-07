When Los Angeles Angels star Anthony Rendon underwent surgery last June to repair his injured right wrist, many thought his season is over. However, latest developments show that might not be the case at all.

According to a report by The Press-Enterprise, Rendon has been fully participating in the team’s recent defensive drills–including throwing. Even more shocking, he is already back hitting in the cage, prompting talks that he could make his return this season.

Rendon refused to clarify his status to the media, but the fact is he also didn’t close the door to his potential comeback from injury before the season ends.

For what it’s worth, though, Rendon couldn’t return immediately if he is available to play. He will have to serve his five-game suspension first, which MLB handed to him for his involvement in the fight with the Seattle Mariners back in June. Still, that is a better situation for them since if he returns and serves his suspension now, he won’t have to do it at the start of next season.

It remains to be seen if Anthony Rendon can still suit up for the team this campaign, though the Angels’ head athletic trainer Mike Frostad did hint it’s a possibility. They are increasing the 32-year-old’s workload, with Frostad adding that he has passed all their tests so far.

“We’re still in a bit of a progression right now. Obviously he’s been taking ground balls and we’ve allowed him to start throwing across the field, which is a big step for him. That’s really where we’re at right now. He’s following along like we ask him to,” Frostad shared.