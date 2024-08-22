The Los Angeles Angels have not reached the postseason since 2014. They allowed Shohei Ohtani to leave in MLB free agency for almost nothing. The Halos have been unable to develop quality starting pitching, and their free agency decisions have been questionable at best. With all of that being said, the team still decided to reward general manager Perry Minasian with a contract extension on Thursday.

Team owner Arte Moreno addressed the decision to give Minasian an extension, via Jeff Fletcher of of SoCal News Group.

“Over the last four years, Perry and his baseball operations staff have begun to lay the foundation for a bright future of Angels baseball,” Moreno said. “We have been impressed by the steps Perry has taken to infuse our major league team with young and exciting talent while also revamping our player development process. We believe this extension will allow him to continue the vision of building sustainable success throughout the Angels organization and deliver a championship for our fans.”

The MLB world was quick to criticize the Angels' decision. Los Angeles has not displayed many signs of contending soon. In fact, the Angels are currently tied for last place with the Oakland Athletics in the American League West.

In all fairness to Minasian, he has only been with the ball club since 2020. But the Angels' rebuilding efforts have not gone according to plan. The results have been more disappointing all-around performances by the ball club.

Perry Minasian breaks silence on Angels contract extension

Minasian may be able to help the Angels turn things around. One area where LA has struggled is deciding whether or not to completely rebuild.

Many teams that struggle end up trading their star players in order to rebuild the roster. Those teams acquire prospects and look to compete within a three-five year window.

The Angels have not entered a complete rebuild. Deciding not to trade Ohtani, who was likely to leave in free agency, was a truly puzzling decision. They could have received no shortage of quality prospect capital for Ohtani in a deal.

The Angels also could have traded Mike Trout at some point. Yes, he is currently dealing with injuries and is locked into a big contract. But the Halos have consistently underperformed throughout his time on the team with the exception of 2014. The Angels could have moved on from Trout and entered a rebuild years ago.

We could continue to name players but the fact of the matter is that the Angels do not seem to have a plan. So what did Minasian have to say about landing an extension with the team?

“I am incredibly thankful to Arte and Carole Moreno for their continued trust and support,” Minasian said, via Fletcher. “I would also like to thank John Carpino for the tremendous working relationship we have developed over the last four years and I look forward to continuing our plans of bringing the Angels back to being a consistent championship contender.”

Minasian says he has “plans” to help the Angels become a “consistent championship contender” once again. Fans cannot be blamed if they do not believe him, though. Minasian will have to lead this Halos team in a promising direction soon in order to regain the trust of fans.