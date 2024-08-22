The 2024 campaign has been another rough one for the Los Angeles Angels, who just cannot figure out how to turn themselves into a playoff contender. And yet, even with their recent lack of success, it was still enough for their general manager Perry Minasian to stick around, as it was announced on Thursday afternoon that two sides had agreed to a new contract extension.

The Angels haven't been a playoff team since 2014, and in Minasian's four years in charge, he hasn't done much to change the teams fortunes. And still, he ended up with a contract extension, which befuddled folks everywhere. With news of the extension coming out, fans quickly took to social media to collectively question Los Angeles' latest big move.

Angels hoping Perry Minasian can fix their roster

Minasian isn't solely to blame for the Angels struggles, as he inherited a pretty desolate roster, although it did feature two bonafide superstars in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Trout has struggled to stay healthy, though, and Ohtani plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers now, with Minasian's failure to move him in a trade last season resulting in him leaving for nothing in free agency.

The problem is he hasn't done anything to truly improve the team, as evidenced by their 54-73 record, which is currently good for last place in the American League West. The Angels clearly believe in what Minasian is doing for them, but they simply may have false confidence in him. Whether or not this move ends up panning out for the team remains to be seen, but for now, it's clear folks aren't too pleased with the extension, and it will be interesting to see what moves Minasian makes over the upcoming offseason now that he's sticking with the team.