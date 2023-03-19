The Los Angeles Angels entered the offseason with a need for a new starter at the shortstop position. Andrew Velazquez led the team in starts out at shortstop in the 2022 season with 100, and while he blossomed as a potent defensive player, he wound up posting a .196 batting average in 125 total games played.

Multiple coveted shortstops hit free agency in November, including Trea Turner. Angels owner Arte Moreno revealed to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci last week that he wanted general manager Perry Minasian to sign Turner to a blockbuster free agent contract. Minasian preferred to instead address other team needs rather than going all out to bring in Turner, who ended up reaching an agreement with the Philadelphia Phillies on an 11-year, $300 million deal.

During a media availability on Saturday, Moreno took some time to share more details on just why the Angels did not push to acquire the two-time All-Star.

“Every player that we’ve ever signed has been with a discussion of the general manager all the way through,” Moreno said. “When Bill Stoneman was here, you can ask Bill, he’s around here. I never brought a player to Bill Stoneman and said, ‘This is who I’m going to sign.’ If there’s a decision that Perry wants to sign someone. If we’re going to negotiate, and we want to get a deal done, I need to be there because I need to make the call. Or he’s running back and forth. He and I talk about the money before we make any decision.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But we had this conversation, I really like Trea Turner. I watched him play with Washington. I watched him play with the Dodgers. I love the way he plays. (Minasian) just said, ‘Great player. We need a lot of stuff.'”

Minasian spent the offseason bolstering the team’s depth across the board. He shelled out nearly $80 million to sign free agents Tyler Anderson, Matt Moore, Brandon Drury, and Carlos Estevez. He also pulled off trades for Hunter Renfroe and Gio Urshela.

Angels manager Phil Nevin will have multiple options to choose from to be the team’s go-to shortstop for the 2023 campaign, including David Fletcher.