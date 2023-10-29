The Los Angeles Angels have plenty of questions to answer this offseason. With Shohei Ohtani's not-so certain future in Los Angeles looming over the franchise, the Angels must also find their next manager.

As they search for the right candidate, Torii Hunter has seen his name come up as a potential fit. He is seen as a legitimate option to fill the manager role, as Hunter is highly regarded by Angels owner Arte Moreno for both his leadership and baseball acumen, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Hunter isn't the only one in the running for manager of course. The Angels have shown interest in former players such as Darin Estad and Tim Salmon. Los Angeles is also considering former Mets manager Buck Showalter, bench coach Benji Gil and former Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers manager Ron Roenicke.

Moreno got a better understanding of Hunter when he played in Los Angeles from 2008-2012. He won two Gold Gloves and a Silver Slugger and was named to the All-Star team twice during his time with the Angels. There, Moreno got a chance to see Hunter's leadership.

But his entire MLB career painted the picture of what Torii Hunter's baseball acumen. Over 19 years and 2,372 games, Hunter hit .277 with 353 home runs, 1,391 RBI and 195 stolen bases. He was an All-Star five times and was a menace defensively, winning nine Gold Gloves.

As the Angels prepare to go through potential franchise turmoil, Los Angeles might choose to go with a more experienced manager. However, Hunter clearly has a fan in Moreno. The Angels could choose to go off the script and hire Hunter – who has no MLB managerial experience – to help right the ship.