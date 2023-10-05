Buck Showalter and the New York Mets agreed to part ways following an unsuccessful 2023 season. Phil Nevin also is not returning as the Los Angeles Angels manager. Showalter reportedly has interest in the Angels' manager job, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.

“Buck Showalter is interested in the Angels’ managerial opening, according to a source, and trying hard to get an interview. The job isn’t deemed attractive within the industry because GM Perry Minasian is entering the final year of his contract. But Showalter wants to manage,” Puma reported.

Buck Showalter to the Angels?

Showalter's rumored interest in the Halos is surprising. As Puma mentioned, GM Perry Minasian is heading into the final year of his contract. If this ends up being his last year with the team, there is a possibility the Angels' next GM would want to go in a different direction at manager.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Additionally, the Angels are in a fairly similar situation to the Mets. Both teams have good players with uncertain futures. For the Mets, Pete Alonso reportedly could be traded this offseason. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani is set to hit free agency and Mike Trout has been mentioned as a trade candidate for the Angels.

Perhaps Buck Showalter believes he can help the Angels turn things around. Doing so will be quite the challenge though, since this is a franchise that has not reached the playoffs since 2014.

The Angels will take their time in an attempt to find the perfect fit. Finding a reliable manager will be of the utmost importance given the team's current circumstance. Showalter has a good reputation around baseball and will likely receive strong consideration though.