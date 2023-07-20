The New York Yankees lost to Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels by a final score of 7-3 on Wednesday. For the Bronx Bombers, the loss was the team's fifth in six games, and it once again came without superstar Aaron Judge.

Right fielder Franchy Cordero paced the Yankees with three hits and two runs scored on the day, but it wasn't enough to bring home a win.

With frustrations boiling for the team, Judge had a brutally honest take on Ohtani that had people talking. The latest Aaron Judge injury update has fans jumping for joy.

Meanwhile, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle's actions during Wednesday's game have encapsulated the mood among the team as New York seeks to make up ground in a crowded AL East playoff picture.

Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle DESTROYED a cooling fan after giving up a run 😳 (via @TalkinYanks)pic.twitter.com/W4qN8j5BNf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2023

Kahnle gave up one earned run and two walks in an inning of work against the Angels. The 33-year-old right-handed reliever had been excellent during his time this season with the Yankees, with an ERA of just 2.12 and more strikeouts than innings pitched.

The Yankees now find themselves in last place in the American League East, looking up at the Rays, Orioles, Blue Jays and Red Sox; nine games out of first place. For Aaron Boone's team to salvage the season, the team must recapture its lost magic from the days with Aaron Judge in the lineup.

“Look, we're human,” a frustrated Boone said, running through a gauntlet of emotions after Wednesday's loss. Next up for the Yanks is a much-needed day off followed by a 7:05 p.m. matchup at home against Kansas City on Friday.