The New York Yankees are trying to avoid being swept as they take on the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Angels prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one of this series was won on a walk-off by the Angels. Shohei Ohtani and Matt Theiss each hit a home run in the game. Ohtani had a total of three hits and two rbi in the win. Michael Stefanic came in to pinch hit and ended up getting the game winning hit in the 10th inning. Griffin Canning fanned 12 batters through 5 2/3 innings. Aaron Loup earned the win in relief after pitching a scoreless 10th inning. Luis Severino pitched well as he gave up just one run in six innings of work for New York. Gleyber Torres had two hits and an RBI to lead the Yankees in the loss.

The Angels won the second game 5-1. Mickie Moniak homered in the first inning to put the Angels up for good. Moniak finished with three hits on the game to lead the Angels. Zach Neto, Ohtani, and Moniak combined to go 5-9 in the game while the rest of the hitters finished 0-29. Patrick Sandoval was credited with the win after throwing 7 1/3 innings and allowing just one run on two hits. Torres and Anthony Volpe were the only players with a hit for the Yankees in this game. Domingo German was handed the loss after he gave up five runs through six innings, but he struck out nine.

Carlos Rodon will start against Chase Silseth in this game.

Here are the Yankees-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Angels Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+112)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Yankees vs. Angels

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports West

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:07 PM ET/4:07 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Silseth has a walked 13 and given up 17 hits in just 18 2/3 innings of work. Silseth has not been pitching well and is being used as an opener in this game. However, the Angels have used a few different relievers, so Silseth may need to be extended to three or four innings. If the Yankees can put up some runs off him, they will be in good shape. Patience at the plate will be important in this game, but as long as the Yankees do not chase out of the zone, they should hit the ball around.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Rodon has struggled in his two starts back. He has thrown 10 2.3 innings, allowed six runs, and eight hits while striking out just eight. He has yet to return to his dominant play and I do not see that happening in this game. Rodon does have the ability to shut down teams, but the injury seems to be having a bigger effect than we might have though. If the Angels can attack the pitches inside the zone and drive the ball gap to gap, the should cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are not a good team without Aaron Judge. They are struggling to hit and their run production has been down. With that said, I think it will get worse before it gets better. I am taking the Angels in this gam to complete the sweep.

Final Yankees-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5 (-134), Under 8.5 (-104)