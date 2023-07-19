The New York Yankees have been pestered by the injury bug for a long time. Despite flashes of greatness from Domingo German and other players, Aaron Boone is still struggling to find their footing. Their loss to the Los Angeles Angels made the Yankees manager unveil his true feelings on the Aaron Judge injury.

Aaron Judge is still nursing an injured toe. This has prevented him from contributing to the Yankees. As of the moment, Aaron Boone's squad is dead last in the AL East. The Yankees manager finally broke his silence on missing the star player, per Gary Phillips of New York Daily News Sports.

“We got the players to do it. We have players with track records to do it. I understand that's the story and it's fair for this year. We have been through stretches in 2019 where we were down Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and kept on bagging. And those guys in that clubhouse are very capable,” he said

His belief in the team remained unwavering despite getting deflated by the Angels. Although, he also admitted part of the blame and took accountability.

“We have got the guys capable of doing it. And it is on all of us. On me, on the coaches, on staff, on players too, again, strike that balance between. You have got to strike that balance between coming in focused, working, and preparing,” the manager declared with much optimism.

Will Aaron Boone and the Yankees immediately go back to their winning ways once Aaron Judge recovers from his foot injury?