The Los Angeles Angels can't get a break. Both of their superstars in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout got devastating injury updates late Wednesday. Ohtani, who exited the Cincinnati Reds game, has been diagnosed with a UCL tear, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Shohei Ohtani has a tear in his UCL, Angels GM Perry Minasian told reporters in Anaheim. It is still unclear, he said, whether it will require surgery. He will not pitch the rest of the season. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery in October 2018. The elbow continues to be the worst.”

Trout, on the other hand, is headed back to the injured list, as noted by Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times, who also reported on Ohtani's injury update.

“Mike Trout is going back on the IL. Shohei Ohtani has a tear in his arm and he will not pitch the rest of the year. They are still searching for a second opinion on Ohtani. It’s a UCL tear for Ohtani.”

Adding more to the woes of the Angels is their 7-3 loss to the Reds which extended their losing skid to four games.

With the Angels unlikely to see either Ohtani or Trout back on the active roster any time soon, any hope for a potential playoff appearance by Los Angeles gets even dimmer. After their loss to the Reds, the Halos fell to 10.5 games behind the Wild Card race in the American League.

The Angels 61-67 Angelsd will next face the New York Mets in a three-game series in Queens.