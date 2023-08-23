Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds due to an arm problem.

There were high expectations on Ohtani as he made his first start with the Angels since August 9, but his return to the mound was cut short when the team removed him as a pitcher in the second inning and replaced him with Tyler Anderson.

Ohtani also hit his 44th home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning, and while initially there were some hopes that he could still come back to hit, LA completely ruled him out when they put in Nolan Schanuel to take his spot as designated hitter.

In the third inning, the Angels confirmed the decision to let Ohtani sit out the rest of the contest, citing “arm fatigue” as the reason for his abrupt exit, per Sam Blum of The Athletic.

Before Ohtani left, the Angels were leading the Reds 2-0. However, there's no doubt that losing Ohtani is quite the blow for LA, especially since that the showdown with Cincinnati is just the first of a double-header on the day.

As for Ohtani's condition, the Angels have yet to give more updates about his status. Nonetheless, it's certainly becoming a common occurrence for the Japanese-born pitcher to leave the game due to various health issues.

In late July, Ohtani was forced to exit in back-to-back games against the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays because of leg cramps. A month before that, he also exited a showdown with the Chicago White Sox because of a cracked fingernail.

Hopefully, Ohtani's latest injury isn't serious as well.