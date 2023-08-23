The Cincinnati Reds take on the Los Angeles Angels in Game 2 of a Wednesday doubleheader. Our MLB odds series has our Reds Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels are, like the New York Yankees, unofficially removed from the American League wild card race. They haven't been officially eliminated, but they should not be regarded as a serious contender with a sub-.500 record. The Angels and Yankees are both several games below .500 while the Seattle Mariners are (as of late Wednesday afternoon, following a loss to the Chicago White Sox) 15 games over .500 in the chase for the final American League wild card slot. A team which is nine or more games out of a playoff spot with roughly 35 games left in the season is not a serious contender. That team needs to pull within five games in order to become part of a legitimate playoff conversation.

It is concerning for the Angels that in the first game of Wednesday's split day-night doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds, Shohei Ohtani was taken out of the game. He was the starting pitcher and was taken out in the second inning due to arm fatigue. His status for Game 2 of this twin bill is unclear, but it adds to the misery surrounding the Angels, who have been terrible in the month of August and are staring at an upcoming offseason in which Ohtani will likely leave.

The Cincinnati Reds are in the middle of a crazy National League wild card chase. Let's keep it simple: Five teams entered Wednesday's schedule of play one game apart. The Reds, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, and Arizona Diamondbacks were all separated by one game in the standings. The top two of those five teams will get wild card spots. There will definitely be a lot of drama down the stretch in the Senior Circuit.

Here are the Reds-Angels Game 2 MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Angels Game 2 Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-152)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Reds vs. Angels

TV: Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:07 p.m. ET/6:07 p.m. PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have simply been brutal in August. They have played horribly in every facet. They have made huge errors, such as a two-out fielding error which paved the way for a Cincinnati win in the first game of this series on Tuesday night. The Angels committed another two-out error in the top of the fifth inning of Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. That error led to a three-run homer from Cincinnati slugger Elly De La Cruz which gave the Reds a 4-3 lead. (The Reds led 4-3 in the sixth inning at the time this article was published.) The Angels are making horrible mistakes. Their middle relievers are getting tagged … and oh yeah: Shohei Ohtani might not be able to play in Game 2, though no official word has come down as of 6 p.m. Eastern or 3 p.m. Pacific.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels have Reid Detmers, a solid and competent starting pitcher, on the mound in this game. The Reds have not announced a starter and are in a very uncomfortable position in terms of their rotation, which has been hit by injuries and is not particularly deep. Pitching is why the Angels will win this game and cover the spread.

Final Reds-Angels Prediction & Pick

The Angels should have the better pitching, but the lack of a clear report on Ohtani's availability for this game means you should stay away.

Final Reds-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5