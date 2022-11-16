Published November 16, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Angels signed SP Tyler Anderson for a number of reasons. The veteran left-hander is fresh off of a superb All-Star campaign that saw him finish with a 3.31 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers. But Angels GM Perry Minasian revealed exactly what drew the Halos to Anderson in free agency, per Greg Beacham.

“We think he’s exactly what we were looking for as far as adding to the rotation, not only for his talent but also the mental makeup,” Minasian said. “He’s got an edge to him, and we need that.”

Anderson turned his career around with the Dodgers in 2022. He was formerly regarded as a mediocre journeyman. However, he emerged as a star last season, which led to a 3-year, $39 million dollar deal with the Angels.

The Angels are looking to emphasize starting pitching this offseason. It has been a weak spot for them over the past few years, but many people around the MLB world feel they will be able to compete by developing a strong starting rotation.

Both the Angels and Dodgers have been linked to Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga. Senga is one of the top arms in free agency behind Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodon.

The Angels projected 2023 starting rotation is set to include Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Anderson, Patrick Sandoval, and Reid Detmers. Due to Ohtani’s two-way player status, the Halos utilized a 6-man rotation a season ago. As a result, the Angels could be in the market to add two more starting pitchers.