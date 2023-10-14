The Cleveland Guardians are preparing for what should be an eventful offseason following a 76-win season in 2022-2023 that wasn't up to franchise ideals. The Guardians finished ninth in Major League Baseball in pitching even with a forgettable season by 2021-2022 key contributor Zach Plesac. It wasn't enough to make the playoffs.

Guardians manager Terry Francona called it quits after the season and now there are four leading candidates to replace him. Francona led the team to six playoff appearances including a World Series in 2016.

Cleveland players most to blame for the team's frustrating season were named including Emmanuel Clase and Cal Quantrill.

One player the team counted on last season was Plesac, whose uncle is 18-year Major League Baseball veteran pitcher Dan Plesac. Zach Plesac pitched in just five games this past regular season, compared to 25 the previous season. With an ERA of 7.59, Plesac had a rough, albeit shortened, season on the mound for Francona's team.

The Guardians starter was designated for assignment on June 4 to make room on the team's 40-man roster for Triston McKenzie, a month after he was optioned to Class AAA Columbus.

This past Friday, Plesac decided that he will be continuing his baseball journey elsewhere. The former 12th-round draft pick out of Ball State filed for free agency, which likely signals the end of his career with the Guardians.

Plesac had a 4.31 ERA in 2021-2022 but won just three games while losing 12.

As Cleveland prepares to move on, former big league outfield Will Venable is the odds-on favorite to replace Francona as Cleveland's skipper. Venable is also seen as a front-runner for the San Francisco Giants' open managerial position.