The Los Angeles Angels optioned former All-Star Jared Walsh to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday, per Angels beat writer Sam Blum of The Athletic. The move comes after the Angels traded for Eduardo Escobar and called up David Fletcher.

Following the 2021 season, when Walsh made the All-Star team, the Angels envisioned him playing a crucial role alongside Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani on the team. However, he hasn't been the same player over the past two years. With that being said, it should be noted that Walsh has dealt with injury concerns.

In 2022, he slashed just .215/.269/.374 with a .642 OPS and 15 home runs over 118 games played. Walsh has fared even worse across 28 games in 2023, slashing an abysmal .119/.244/.224 with a .467 OPS and only one home run. The Angels are probably hoping to recall him at some point in 2023, assuming he shows signs of bouncing back in the minor leagues.

Angels' infield situation

The Angels' infield situation currently has uncertainty. Anthony Rendon is dealing with an injury, while Gio Urshela is expected to miss the remainder of the season with an injury of his own. With Walsh being sent down to Triple-A, the trade for Escobar is looking to be pivotal at the moment. Fletcher's promotion will also be intriguing, as he performed well in the minor leagues this season.

Despite their questions, the Angels are playing well for the most part in 2023. They hold a 41-36 record as of this story's publication, good for third in the AL West. Although winning the division will be a challenge, an AL Wild Card spot will be a possibility for the ball club.