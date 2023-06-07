The Los Angeles Angels reinstated 3B Anthony Rendon from the injured list Tuesday, per Angels PR on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Angels optioned INF Livan Soto to Double-A.

It's been a difficult season for Rendon. He found himself under police investigation following an altercation with an Oakland Athletics fan to open the 2023 campaign. Rendon would later receive a suspension for the incident. He then suffered a groin injury in May and has missed the past few weeks with the ailment.

That said, Anthony Rendon has performed well in limited action this season. The Angels' star is currently slashing .301/.415/.369 with a .784 OPS and one home run over 30 games. He typically offers much more power, but Rendon has done a good job of recording hits and getting on-base. The Angels need him to stay healthy moving forward though, something that's been a challenge for him ever since arriving in Anaheim.

Anthony Rendon with the Angels

Following the Washington Nationals' 2019 World Series victory, which Anthony Rendon played a pivotal role in, Rendon signed with the Angels in free agency. His first season with the Angels was a success, playing in 52 games (during the shortened 2020 season) and hitting .286 with a .915 OPS.

In 2021, though, Rendon appeared in only 58 games. He followed that up by playing in 47 games in 2022. Rendon also struggled at the plate during both seasons. His inability to stay on the field has been problematic.

The Angels are in the midst of an important campaign. Shohei Ohtani is set to enter free agency during the offseason and the Halos want to show him they can win. If they can't reach the playoffs this year, Ohtani will likely sign elsewhere. Rendon will be a key piece to the puzzle if the Angels want to reach the postseason for the first time since 2014.