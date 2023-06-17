The Los Angeles Angels are expecting Anthony Rendon to return from injury soon. After it was revealed that a trip to the injured list likely wouldn't be needed, Angels manager Phil Nevin said the team is targeting a Tuesday return for Rendon, per Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher.

Rendon suffered his minor injury after being hit in the wrist by a pitch. He didn't look like himself after suffering the HBP, but it appears that Anthony Rendon will be alright. Regardless, he is currently resting following the hit-by-pitch.

The Angels are playing a competitive brand of baseball in 2023. They are hoping to break their playoff drought and reach the postseason for the first time since 2014. Their performance this year has been especially impressive given the fact that Mike Trout is slumping at the plate.

Having Rendon in the lineup moving forward will be important for the ball club though. In 2023, Rendon is slashing just .248/.366/.316 with a .682 OPS. He has hit just one home run in 38 games as well. That said, Rendon has drawn 21 walks compared to only 22 strikeouts. He's been able to consistently find ways to get on base for the Angels.

Barring any injury setbacks, Rendon will likely return on Tuesday. The Halos are hopeful he will begin slugging at a higher rate in addition to continuing to get on base.

For now, the Angels will focus on their current road trip as they prepare to battle the Kansas City Royals on Saturday afternoon. We will provide updates on Rendon as they are made available.