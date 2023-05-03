A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Los Angeles Angels have just lost a member of their bullpen for the rest of the 2023 MLB season, with Sam Blum of The Athletic reporting that southpaw reliever Jose Quijada will go under the knife to repair an upper-body injury.

“José Quijada will need Tommy John surgery, Phil Nevin said. He’ll miss the rest of the season, but they hope he’ll return at some point next year,” Blum tweeted.

Quijada was initially diagnosed with “some damage to the ligament” before getting a second opinion on his injury, hoping that he won’t be needing surgery to heal from the ailment, per Jeff Fletcher of The Press-Enterprise.

Quijada last pitched on Apr. 27 against the Oakland Athletics at home during which he allowed an earned run on three hits in just 0.1 innings of an 8-7 win for the Angels. He would later hit the injured list because of soreness in his left elbow.

In 10 appearances for the Halos this season, Quijada allowed six earned runs on eight hits with four saves and five holds across nine total innings of action.

With Quijada done for the rest of the season, the Angels’ bullpen just got more banged up. Also on the injured list of the team are Austin Warren and Chris Rodriguez. Warren is expected to be back in action right around July, while Rodriguez could be back in June. Also on the IL are Jose Marte and Davis Daniel.

Quijada, who signed a one-year deal worth $750,000 with the Angels back in March, will not be a free agent until at least the end of the 2026 MLB season.