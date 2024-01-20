The Angels made a solid move in free agency after adding relief pitcher Robert Stephenson.

The Los Angeles Angels may be one of the biggest losers of the free agency period after witnessing the departure of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the team is still trying to make moves on the margins that helps keep them competitive. On Friday, news broke that the Angels have agreed to a deal with 30-year old relief pitcher Robert Stephenson, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

At the moment, there are no concrete reports on the exact details of Stephenson's contract with the Angels. But according to @Jolly_Olive of Jomboy Media, Stephenson's contract is worth $30 million over three years, with an option, although the exact terms of the option (player, club, mutual, vesting) remains unclear.

Robert Stephenson, like many relievers before him, began his career as a starter in the Cincinnati Reds system. After three seasons of lackluster to terrible production as a starter, the Reds moved Stephenson to the bullpen where he began to turn things around for his career.

Stephenson, however, endured a few rough patches in recent seasons. He began the 2023 season on a rough note with the Pittsburgh Pirates, pitching to the tune of a 5.14 ERA in 18 relief appearances (14 innings pitched). The Tampa Bay Rays proceeded to buy low on him, and Stephenson quickly turned the corner, tallying a 2.35 ERA in 38.1 innings pitched on much-improved peripherals.

With the Rays, Stephenson's strikeout rate increased (14.88 K/9) while his walk rate dropped considerably (1.88 per nine innings from 5.14 during his time with the Pirates). That is a recipe for success. His metrics with the Rays are career-bests, although it remains to be seen if Stephenson is a product of the Rays' stellar pitching coaching or whether he truly has figured out how to make the most of his abilities.

The Angels will be hoping that the Robert Stephenson that they're adding to a middling bullpen will continue his level of play from his time with the Rays, as he'll easily be worth his contract if he does so. Stephenson could be in line for the Angels' closer job as well, duking it out with incumbent Carlos Estevez.