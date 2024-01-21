Anthony Rendon was put on blast by Jonathan Papelbon

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon recently caught some head by saying that the 162-game MLB season should be shorter, which caused some to accuse him of hating baseball, and his former Washington Nationals teammate Jonathan Papelbon confirmed that accusation in a Twitter post that put Rendon on blast.

“I can definitely confirm Carrabis here…” Jonathan Papelbon said on Twitter. “Played with Rendon and literally just hates baseball. Yeah it's long isn't that what you signed up for??? Just tell the team you want to play half the season and give back half your salary!!!!!”

Papelbon was known to be a player with a fiery attitude, dating back to when he was at his peak as a closer for the Boston Red Sox. He famously had an altercation with Bryce Harper at the end of a frustrating 2015 season for the Nationals. It was a great individual season for Bryce Harper, as he won the MVP, but the Nationals missed the playoffs.

Anthony Rendon had a very strong career with the Nationals, winning the World Series in 2019 right before hitting free agency. He hit free agency at the perfect time, and he signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels as a result. Since then, he has been plagued by injuries, playing just 148 games since 2021.

Things got especially toxic with Rendon last year, when he had plenty of attention-grabbing incidents. It started with an exchange with a fan in Oakland early in the season, and interactions with the media while dealing with injuries.

Hopefully Rendon can get off on the right foot in 2024, because it has not worked out at all with the Angels so far.