Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Catcher Logan O’Hoppe was expected to bring a major spark to the Los Angeles Angels this season. However, the Angels will now have to wait to see what O’Hoppe can truly do.

O’Hoppe has suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will miss the next four to six months, Angels manager Phil Nevin revealed. The top prospect was finding his groove in the majors. O’Hoppe is disappointed to see his development come to a halt, via Sam Blum of The Athletic.

“You wait your whole life, and you get here. And you get a taste at the end of last year. Then you work even harder. You get a taste of hopefully what the whole year has in store. I think that’s the toughest part to deal with.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Angels gave O’Hoppe his first opportunity at the MLB over a five game stretch to end the 2022 season. He hit .286 with two RBI. O’Hoppe started the season with Los Angeles and had appeared in 16 games prior to his injury. He was hitting .283 with four home runs and 13 RBI.

Logan O’Hoppe is still the best prospect in the Angels’ organization, via MLB Pipeline. He ranks as the 47th-best prospect in all of baseball. When he does make his recovery, Los Angeles will surely have a spot for him. While his time in the big leagues has been brief, he has impressed at the plate.

O’Hoppe is still hoping to make a return at some point this season. However, his torn labrum puts a dark cloud over what was a burgeoning MLB career.