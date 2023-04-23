Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

While the Los Angeles Angels have struggled to find playoff success, their offense has never been deemed the problem. Mike Trout and company were able to show off the Angels’ power potential in a win over the Kansas City Royals.

Los Angeles took down Kansas City on 4-3 on Sunday. In the sixth inning, Taylor Ward, Shohei Ohtani and Trout hit back-to-back-to-back home runs. It ultimately led to Los Angeles’ victory. Trout sounded off on the power display and the kind of lineup the Angels possess, via Bally Sports West.

“It was a fun inning,” Trout said.

“Just passing the torch,” Trout continued. “Just having good at-bats and putting the ball in play.”

The win moved the Angels’ record to 11-11 on the season. Trout has been doing everything in his power to keep Los Angeles afloat. Through 20 games, Trout has hit .329 with five home runs and 13 RBI. Trout leads the team in batting average and is the only Angel hitting above .300.

When it comes to power, Los Angeles has brought it in spades this year. The Angels are tied for seventh with 28 home runs. With Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward in the lineup, the Angels are poised to continue hitting bombs.

Mike Trout knows that LA can’t rely on the back-to-back homer in every game. However, he’ll take a sixth inning against the Royals any day of the week. Coming off of their monster mashing performance, Trout and the Angels will look to continue their momentum as they march towards a long-awaited postseason berth.