Mike Trout is nearing his return from injury. The Los Angeles Angels star is currently playing for the team's Triple-A ball club, the Salt Lake Bees, as part of a rehab assignment. Trout is also taking matters into his own hands when it comes to pre and postgame meals for the team, per Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Reynolds reports that Trout is providing meals for the Bees. Chick-fil-A was the first restaurant Trout opted for. However, he has plans for non-fast foot options as well.

“The big one today for lunch was Chick-fil-A,” Trout said, via Reynolds. “And then steaks and stuff for after the game.”

The life of a minor-league baseball player can be a difficult one. Sure, the Triple-A players are extremely close to the big league level. Still, the travel of minor-league players can prove to be intense. You also do not receive the same level of attention that the big leaguers do.

Having a star like Mike Trout provide meals has to be exciting for the team. Trout once played in the Angels' farm system so he understands the difficulties of minor-league baseball. He will certainly have no concerns from a financial standpoint either, as his contract with the Angels is worth over $426 million.

When will Mike Trout return to Angels?

The Angels will closely monitor each of Trout's rehab outings. It was previously reported that Trout could return as soon as Thursday against the Oakland Athletics. His official return date is currently not publicly known, though. If Trout does not return against Oakland perhaps he will join the Angels for their following series against the Colorado Rockies.

The 32-year-old three-time MVP has appeared in only 29 games so far in 2024. He suffered a meniscus injury in late April after playing in 29 games to begin the campaign.

Trout was hitting just .220 with a .325 OBP to begin the campaign. However, he was slugging .541 and had an .867 OPS to go along with 10 home runs.