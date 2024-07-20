For the Los Angeles Angels, the 2024 MLB campaign is about evaluating the current roster and determining who can be part of the franchise's future plans. They are expected to be active sellers at the July 30 trade deadline, but a full rebuild is not really possible with Mike Trout still on the roster. Some consider the more than $212 million left on his contract to be an albatross around this ailing organization's neck, while many others view the three-time MVP as a reason to watch a losing team.

Regardless of which camp fans fall under, they should all be delighted by the latest Trout news. The star outfielder is traveling to Arizona to face live pitching in the Florida Complex League, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. If all goes well, he will begin his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees on Monday and could rejoin the Angels as soon as Thursday's home game versus the Oakland Athletics.

Trout tore the meniscus in his left knee at the end of April and has been recovering from surgery for the last two and a half months. His return will not propel Anaheim towards October, as the playoff picture is miles out of sight for the 41-56 squad, but it can inject a bit of excitement back into Angel Stadium.

Angels' Mike Trout is still a star

Many fans flock to the ballpark for the opportunity to watch a generational talent, an experience they will cherish for the rest of their lives. Although he is past his prime and bogged down by injuries, Mike Trout remains a draw.

The 32-year-old, who is batting .220 with 10 home runs and 14 RBIs through 29 games this season, can increase his future trade value (does have a full no-trade clause, though) by posting big numbers this summer. In the immediate present, however, he has the ability to alleviate some of the pain brought on by constant futility.

And these days, that might as well be equal to a postseason berth.