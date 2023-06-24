The Los Angeles Angels take on the Colorado Rockies. Our MLB odds series has our Angels Rockies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Angels Rockies.

The Los Angeles Angels had been playing great baseball. They won 11 of 14 games to move from .500 (30-30 through their first 60 games of the season) to 41-33. The key difference for the Angels in that run of 14 games was the improvement of the bullpen, which was a diaster last year and a less severe but still genuine problem in April. In recent weeks, that bullpen has been much better, with Carlos Estevez racking up saves and becoming the team's proven closer in the ninth inning. The setup men in the seventh and eighth had been holding up the fort.

Friday against the Rockies, Estevez never got a chance to come on in the ninth inning and save a game, because the setup men and the defense blew a lead. A bad fielding error with multiple men on base led to a grand slam by Colorado's Elias Diaz. Colorado, down 4-2 after four and a half innings and down 4-3 entering the eighth, rallied for a 7-4 win which snapped the Rockies' eight-game losing skid and also gave the Angels a third straight loss. Yes, the Angels are still in good position for a playoff berth because their competitors — the Astros, Yankees, and Blue Jays — are all struggling as well, but the Halos are wasting an opportunity to solidify their position heading into the All-Star break and then the MLB trade deadline.

Here are the Angels-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (-108)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-111)

Over: 12.5 (-102)

Under: 12.5 (-120)

How To Watch Angels vs Rockies

TV: Bally Sports West (Angels) / AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET/6:10 p.m. PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels got back-to-back homers from Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout at Coors Field on Friday night, but the rest of the offense didn't join the parade. One would think that the Angels will eventually bust out against a weak Colorado pitching staff and score at least six or seven runs, which should be more than enough to win given the Rockies' limited batting order. The Angels' bats were smothered by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week. They should be able to feast against Colorado pitching, which doesn't exist in the same universe as the Dodgers. The Angels are also highly unlikely to lose two straight games against the Rockies, given the disparity in talent between the two teams.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are talented, but that bullpen is not absolutely airtight, as we saw on Friday night in Denver. Colorado is not a particularly good team, but after eight straight losses, it was bound to win a game and capture some momentum. The Rockies will take the field feeling good after their come-from-behind win on Friday night. The Angels, a team which has floundered and failed so many times over the past decade and a half, must still prove they can hang in the American League playoff chase for a full season, instead of losing steam well before the finish line. If you're doubting the Angels, you're doing so because you have seen this movie many times before. It's a reasonable inclination.

Final Angels-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Angels are bound to truly bust out of their offensive slump. If you don't like betting on a team here against the run line, you could bet on the Angels to score over 5.5 runs. If you do want to bet on a team, though, the Angels are the obvious pick.

Final Angels-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Angels -1.5