The Los Angeles Angels are getting some good news. Outfielder Mike Trout says he's going to be returning soon from an injury. The veteran says he could possibly be playing by the end of July.

“Oh yeah, I'll be back before that,” Trout said Saturday, per ESPN. “I'm not putting like, an exact timetable on it, but once I do all the tests and I can run, hit and throw, I'll be out there.

“I'm happy where I'm at right now. It makes me relieved not to feel [any consistent pain].”

Trout has been out of the lineup since April. He is dealing with a tear in his left knee, that required surgery. The veteran outfielder is back to jogging and doing some on-field activities, like playing catch. This is the fourth straight season where Trout has been dealing with a major injury.

The Angels need Trout

Trout's leadership and experience is invaluable in the Angels clubhouse. The team is 36-46 on the season, and having a rough year. The team is trying to find its offensive identity without Trout and Shohei Ohtani, who left the team last offseason to go to the Dodgers. Those two players helped carry the Angels' offense the last few seasons. Trout says he is anxious to get back in the lineup for his team.

“I'm itching to hit. I feel like if I went into the cage and took some swings I would be pain-free,” Trout added. “I think the biggest thing for me is actually the running part, but we have to build up to that.”

The veteran was hitting .220 this season before getting hurt. He has played his entire career in Los Angeles, slashing for the team since 2011. He has played in 11 All-Star games. Trout is a career .299 hitter with 954 total RBIs. Trout was expected to reach 1,000 career runs batted in this season, and still has a chance to do it. He would need 46 in the last few months of the season to accomplish that feat.

While the Angels have struggled without their veteran leader, the team has had a pretty good June. The Angels are 10-4 at home during the month. The club has also won 7 of their last 10 contests. That has pleased several players and the team's manager.

“I'm pleased with the progress that we've made with these young kids, and I'm more than certain they're pleased with it too,” Angels manager Ron Washington said, per ESPN. “You can see that by the way they go about their business. We're getting there, but we're not there yet.”

The Angels are in action on Sunday, against the Detroit Tigers. The game is scheduled for 4:05 Eastern. Angels fans hope the wins can keep coming while Trout awaits his return to the lineup.