When Mike Trout finally returns to action for the Los Angeles Angels, it seems likely that he won't be playing his usual position. Trout revealed to The Athletic's Sam Blum that he intends to have conversations with the team about possibly moving out of centerfield during the offseason.

The Angels slugger Mike Trout and three-time AL MVP, mentioned ahead of Monday’s game against the Chicago White Sox that he's open to all options when he meets with the team in the offseason. These discussions could lead to a move to a corner outfield position or an increased role as a designated hitter.

“I think everything is on the table,” said Trout. “Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field, every single day. Whether that's moving to a corner, DHing more, that's just something that I'll leave up to the front office to come up with a plan.”

Mike Trout spending time out of the centerfield early in his career

Mike Trout spent some time in right and left field early in his career but has exclusively played center field since 2013. He noted that he's been aware for a while that a transition to a corner outfield spot would eventually be part of his future.

“Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I'm definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there.”

Trout hasn’t played any position besides center field in more than 10 years. The last time he suited up elsewhere was back on September 2, 2013, when he was just 22.

Since the beginning of the 2021 season, The Angels center fielder has appeared in just 266 games. This year, he managed to play 29 games before an MRI revealed a torn meniscus in Trout's left knee, leading to surgery on May 3.

The 33-year old's history of injuries with the Angels

Trout was set to make his comeback in late July but experienced discomfort during a rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake. A subsequent MRI revealed a new tear above the original injury, leading to season-ending surgery on August 7, which coincidentally was his 33rd birthday.

The Angels’ center fielder mentioned he wasn’t sure when either injury took place. In 2021, he appeared in just 36 games due to a calf strain, and in 2022, despite missing five weeks with a back injury, he still managed to play in 119 games.

Last year, Mike Trout fractured a bone in his hand after fouling off a pitch during a July 3 game against the San Diego Padres. He attempted a comeback in August but only managed to appear in one game, concluding the season with 82 games played.

In the last five seasons, Trout has missed more than 100 games four times. This year, in 109 plate appearances, he batted .220, hitting 10 home runs and driving in 14 runs.

Out of his 1,502 career starts, Trout has played center field in 1,332 of them. He has logged just 90 games in the corner outfield positions (77 in left and 13 in right) and 80 games as a designated hitter. While he boasts a career batting average of .299, his average drops to .214 when serving as the DH.

Without Trout, the Angels' ongoing struggles persisted. They sit at the bottom of the AL West with a 60-89 record and will miss the playoffs for the 10th consecutive year.

To improve their chances for next season, keeping Trout healthy will be crucial for the Angels. Thus, moving him to a less demanding position seems like a practical choice for the 33-year-old.