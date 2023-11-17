The Angels' Shohei Ohtani got words of celebration and encouragement from his three-time AL MVP teammate Mike Trout.

The Los Angeles Angels did not make the playoffs this season, but the team's fans were treated to another vintage performance from Shohei Ohtani, the baseball superstar with no equal in MLB history.

Ohtani was named American League MVP on Thursday, winning the award alongside Ronald Acuna of the Braves (National League). New Angels manager Ron Washington sent a fiery message to the Astros and the AL West after being hired.

Thursday was celebratory due to Ohtani's historic win. His legendary teammate, Mike Trout, shared words of excitement upon finding out the news.

Congrats on an epic year and well deserved MVP. Proud of you, brother! pic.twitter.com/oJQlIT7zxZ — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) November 16, 2023

Ohtani hit .304 with 44 home runs and 95 RBI on the season. It was his first Major League Season with a batting average above .300, proving once again that Ohtani may be the most versatile player in MLB history.

The Oshu, Japan native pitched 34 less innings in 2023 compared to 2022 but still turned in a 10-5 record with a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts.

Fans loved Trout's post and lauded the former MVP for his comments.

“2024 World Series Champions,” another fan said.

Trout and Ohtani's Angels friendship has been captured in a variety of different ways through the years. While Trout was once considered the prototype superstar position player, Ohtani seems to have overtaken him.

Through it all, the Angels star Trout has done his best to support his teammate.

Trout is a three-time American League MVP and nine-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He's been to the All-Star Game eleven times and helped pave the way for Ohtani's success in the City of Angels.

The Angels finished 17 games out of first place last year, adding to concerns that Ohtani may bolt for a contender this offseason. If Washington and Trout have anything to say about it, there's a good chance the reigning AL MVP could return after all.