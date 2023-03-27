Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Los Angeles Angels’ superstar Mike Trout teased an exciting new announcement over the weekend. On Monday, Trout revealed that he and Tiger Woods are teaming up for a new golf venture, per Trout’s Twitter.

We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw. We can't wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National – The Reserve. pic.twitter.com/V8eMGEUYdS — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) March 27, 2023

“We promised you all a big announcement and here it is! We are so excited to be able to make a longtime dream of mine a reality, with none other than @tigerwoods and @tgrdesignbytw. We can’t wait to share more updates with you as we create Trout National – The Reserve.”

In the video, the new venture, called “Trout National – The Reserve,” is described as “the ultimate golf experience.” The video proceeds to show Trout on a golf course. This new experience is going to be designed by TGR Design, which is led by Tiger Woods.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The video also states that this project is coming in 2025.

MLB has been looking for ways to market their superstars. However, they certainly won’t have a problem with stars marketing themselves. Trout, with the exception of a few commercials and the recent WBC, hasn’t always been the most marketable player despite being the best in the game over the past decade. This new project will certainly help in that regard.

Athletes from all sports have been interested in golf ventures over the years. A number of MLB, NFL and NBA players have taken part in various tournaments. But this Mike Trout-Tiger Woods project will be an incredible experience for the Angels’ superstar outfielder. It isn’t everyday that a non-professional golfer gets the chance to design something like this with one of the greatest golfers of all time.