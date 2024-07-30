Ron Washington just got a very big headache in his very first season. The Los Angeles Angels have not seen any action from Mike Trout since April due to an injury. While a lot were expecting him to be back by the MLB Trade Deadline, those hopes might not come to fruition just yet. Even Perry Minasian is not very optimistic about their star center fielder making a return anytime soon.

The Angels are not sure if Mike Trout will make a return from his injury to join Ron Washington's rotation this season, per Sam Blum of The Athletic. Perry Minasian was asked about Trout's injury return timeline and the answer was not the most positive of responses.

“We’ll see,” the Angel general manager declared.

It is also uncertain what Trout's injury setback was because Minasian declined to comment on it. However, he did have to come out of the game early during his first rehab assignment. The Angels superstar was apparently experiencing some soreness on his knee which led to the exit. Another twist in all of this was that he got an MRI afterwards but it was reported that there was nothing of concern.

Mike Trout's feelings on his return to the Angels

Trout has been very vocal about his injury because the Angels faithful have not seen him play in a little over three months and counting.

“I can't run. Certain things get me kind of achy and sore the next day. Trying to limit that, because I don't want to get here and then have a setback and have this thing. Just trying to progress as fast as I can the smart way,” he declared.

He did note that there were specific pointers that he wanted to achieve before playing for Washington again.

“Just got to get the strength back. Kind of felt like this last week has been a little turning point where I can start ramping it up a little bit, and see how it feels. It's just trying to find exercises that don't make it ache the next day or irritate it. I finally figured something out that's been working. I'm just trying to get that strength back,” Trout concluded.

Prior to going down due to this meniscus injury, Trout recorded a line of .220/.325/.541 alongside 10 home runs. His work on the field was also astonishing because he ended up stealing six bases. All of which were very crucial in getting the Angels started off right in their season.

Since then, the Angels have just been sinking in the NL West. Only the Oakland A's have a worse record than them and they might even be usurped because their mediocre rivals are roughly just three games back. Trout has an undeniable impact on Perry Minasian and Ron Washington's squad. Will he be able to play again in 2024?