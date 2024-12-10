There was a time when Mike Trout was considered to be the best player in MLB. He was winning MVPs, making jaw-dropping plays and leading the Los Angeles Angels. Although Trout only has one postseason appearance, his greatness cannot be denied. However, injuries have unfortunately limited Trout in recent years.

Angels manager Ron Washington revealed his 2025 expectations for Trout while speaking to reporters at the MLB Winter Meetings, via Abby Jones of DLLS Rangers.

“My expectations for Mike Trout are the same as Mike Trout,” Washington said. “He wants to come back healthy and he wants to put a tremendous year together for the Los Angeles Angels. And that's what we all want. I do believe we are going to help him accomplish that.

“We're gonna help him accomplish that, but I'm gonna tell you, Mike Trout, still today, this is a big statement I'm making, 80 percent of the players in the league, and you can go to both leagues, Mike Trout is still better than them.”

Mike Trout's future with Angels

Mike Trout trade rumors have also been a subject of discussion. The Angels will probably keep Trout on the roster, though. His trade value is not especially high given his lucrative contract and the fact that he appeared in only 29 games in 2024.

At 33 years old, Trout likely still has plenty left in the tank. The question is whether or not he can stay healthy. Trout has not played in more than 130 games since the 2019 season, which also happens to be the most recent year in which he won an MVP.

Overall, Trout has won three MVP awards in his MLB career. He could retire tomorrow and still earn a Hall of Fame selection. Trout, though, wants to win a championship before his career is all said and done. That goal will be difficult in Anaheim, though. Perhaps the Angels will finally build a contending team soon. If not, a trade at some point down the road cannot be ruled out.