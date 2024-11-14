Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout had another disappointing season in 2024. After tearing his meniscus in April, then re-tearing it during his rehab assignment later in the season and being ruled out for the year, there are now serious concerns about Trout's ability to play every day.

It is undeniable that Trout is one of the best player in baseball, and even one of the best players of all time. He has won three MVPs, made 11 All-Star teams and earned nine Silver Slugger awards. But, his recent injury history has made people question his status going forward.

Trout has only played more than 100 games in a season once since 2019.

After Shohei Ohtani left the Angels after the 2023 season to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, the organization immediately began rebuilding. But, they still kept Trout. After Trout had another injury-plagued season in 2024, it is finally time for the Angels to trade their franchise cornerstone and fully enter a new era with a new crop of stars.

Here are the three biggest reasons why the Angels need to trade Trout this offseason.

1. Concerns about Mike Trout's ability to continue playing the outfield

Due to Trout's recent injuries, many are wondering if it is sustainable for Trout to continue to be an everyday center fielder. Throughout his career, Trout has been known for his ability to rob home runs and is considered one of the best defensive outfielders in all of baseball.

If it turns out that Trout has to shift to a corner outfield spot or has to transition to becoming a full-time designated hitter, then his value will tank. Part of what makes Trout such a player is his defensive ability in center field. As things currently stand, Trout appears to be fully healthy and ready for the 2025 season and unless anything is stated otherwise, will be the starting center fielder for the Angels.

The Angels should capitalize on that and strike a deal now when Trout still has some defensive value. If they wait for the trade deadline or next offseason, Trout may have already hurt himself or shown that he can no longer play center field every day.

2. The potential return the Angels could get in a Mike Trout trade

Despite Trout's injuries, when healthy, he is still one of the best players in baseball. He showed that last season when he hit 10 home runs in the first 29 games of the season.

The potential upside in trading for a player like Trout, even with his injury risk, is enough for team to mortgage significant Major League talent or prospect capital, depending on what the Angels value more. A team like the Philadelphia Phillies, who have been linked to Trout for years due to Trout's local ties, could probably center a deal around 24-year-old Johan Rojas and some high-level prospects.

Trading Trout now could help surround the talent the team already has with an even stronger foundation of young players. That would almost certainly be more beneficial to the organization's future than keeping an aging and injury-prone Trout around.

3. The Angels' young core looks ahead of schedule

24-year-old catcher Logan O'Hoppe, 22-year-old first baseman Nolan Schanuel and 23-year-old shortstop Zach Neto all had very promising 2024 seasons and showed that they can be counted on as foundational pieces for the next era of Angels baseball. O'Hoppe hit .244/.304/.409 with 20 home runs as the Angels' everyday catcher in his first full Major League season. Schanuel continued to show the same bat-to-ball skills she displayed during his call-up in 2023 and improved his power, getting on base at a .343 clip and hitting 13 home runs. Neto slashed .249/.318/.443 while hitting 23 home runs and stealing 30 bases and looks like he could grow into one of the best shortstops in baseball.

If those three potential stars had not shown so much success so early in their Major League careers, then it could be more justified to keep Trout around for another season or two to help bridge the gap as the Angels continue developing and promoting prospects. But now, Trout is firmly out of the Angels' timeline to get back to competing for the postseason.

The time is now for the Angels to go all-in on their core and do what they can to surround them with as much talent as possible. The Angels have already been busy this offseason, signing free agents like catcher Travis d'Arnaud to back up O'Hoppe, pitcher Kyle Hendricks to solidify the rotation and infielder Kevin Newman to potentially lock down second base. They have also been active on the trade market, acquiring outfielder Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves and utilityman Scott Kingery from the Phillies. If they are able to continue to grow their farm system and acquire some more Major League talent for Trout, the Angels absolutely must make that move.