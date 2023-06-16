Los Angeles Angeles star Shohei Ohtani is the new MLB odds leader to become the 2023 home run king. With +390 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, Ohanti is the favorite to hit the most home runs in the 2023 MLB season. It marks a dramatic shift from two weeks ago when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was the 2023 home run leader favorite.

One day before he literally ran through a wall at Dodgers Stadium, Judge was favored with +270 odds to hit more home runs than anyone in 2023. With the Yankees' right fielder stuck on the injured list with 19 home runs, Judge's odds have since fallen to +600. Shohei Ohtani had +2300 odds to be MLB's home run leader on June 2, making him a relative long shot to accomplish the feat. Ohtani entered Opening Day with an over/under of 32.5 home runs for the season. He already has 22 bombs.

Ohtani's seven home runs over the last two weeks have forced oddsmakers to make him the favorite. His 22 home runs for the season are tied with New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso for the league lead. Like Judge, Alonso is on the IL. Alonso has +950 odds to be the MLB home run leader, giving him the fifth-best odds.

Philadelphia Phillies' slugger Kyle Schwarber is viewed as Ohtani's biggest challenger. Schwarber has 18 home runs and +500 odds. Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is up next with +550 odds and 19 home runs in 2023.

Ohtani has been crushing the baseball in June, hitting .426/.515/.944. The two-way star has put together a 12-game hitting, in addition to bringing his ERA down to 3.29.

Ohtani hit 34 home runs last season. His 46 homers in 2021 were a career-high.

If Judge stayed healthy, he might've been able to set another American League Home Run record in 2023. After launching 62 bombs last year, the Yankees' star is on a 63-homer pace over the course of 162 games.