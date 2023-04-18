A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani did not waste much time in giving baseball fans in the Bronx a treat. Right in the very first inning of the series-opener in the Big Apple against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees Tuesday night, Ohtani launched a two-run home run off of Clarke Schmidt to give the Halos an early 2-0 lead.

116.7 MPH rocket home run for Shohei Ohtani at Yankee Stadium! pic.twitter.com/sAT0inqvG6 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 18, 2023

That 391-foot blast from Shohei Ohtani also has Twitter buzzing with reactions, as expected, as he hit it so early in the contest and amid the backdrop of a large baseball fanbase.

“SHOHEI OHTANI GOES DEEP IN HIS FIRST AT BAT AT YANKEE STADIUM THIS YEAR!!,” bellowed Ben Verlander on Twitter.

“Ohtani has been in the Bronx for .2 seconds and already hit a 2 run homer 🔥😂,” tweeted The Game Day MLB.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Ohtani homerun he really likes to homer in Yankees stadium lol,” said @shoheisaveus.

Here’s one from Twitter user @SayomG: “Shohei Ohtani, one of the league’s best lefty power hitters vs Clarke Schmidt. Perhaps the most obvious homer of all time?”

Adding drama to that home run by Shohei Ohtani is the fact that Tuesday is the 100th year since the great Babe Ruth hit his first home run in the old Yankee Stadium.

Baseball royalty is gracing us 100 years apart as Shohei Ohtani is set to face Aaron judge, 100 years to the day when Babe Ruth hit the first homer in Yankee stadium 💥 Yankees-Angels should be something special 🙌pic.twitter.com/9KUpJ05bEY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 18, 2023

That home run is the fourth of the season for Ohtani, who entered the Yankees game batting .298 with nine RBI and a .876 OPS. Shohei Ohtani is also seemingly on the roll again. Just last Sunday, he tossed two innings with an earned run with three strikeouts in a start cut short by rain delay during a 5-4 win against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He also went 2-for-5 with a run in that same contest.