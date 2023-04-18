Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels leave the poor weather of Fenway Park behind to visit the New York Yankees in a three-game set. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Yankees prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Angels avoided a four-game sweep at the hands of the Red Sox yesterday with a 5-4 victory, bringing them back to .500 on the season. That has to make Mike Trout happy, as he showed his frustration after dropping below .500 on Sunday. They may be back below .500 again soon. The Yankees just took two of four from the Twins and are the only team in baseball to not have lost a series yet this year. They will have to win without Giancarlo Stanton though, as he is back on the IL with a hamstring straight.

Here are the Angels-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Yankees Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-156)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How To Watch Angels vs. Yankees

TV: BSW/YES

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are currently sitting middle of the pack in batting average on the season, sitting 18th with a .241 batting average. Their on-base percentage is better, sitting at .333 on the season. The Angels are striking out around league average too, sitting at a 22.8% strikeout rate, which is 14th in MLB. Their extra-base hit percentage is the only area they have deeply struggled, sitting at 30.2% which is 24th in baseball. Overall, the offense has been average on the season, and the average offense is yielding average results, with a .500 record.

Only one player on the Angels is hitting over .300 on the season, which is Gio Urshela. He is hitting .327 on the year with an OBP of .362. He has scored 10 times with eight runs batted in. Still hitting above .275, while getting on base over .420 are Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout. Rendon has been limited to nine games this year, but in those nine has produced, seven RBIs and a .421 on-base percentage. Trout is hitting .278, but has drawn 13 walks this year, to go with his three home runs and nine RBIs. The major surprise in run production has been Hunter Renfroe, who has driven in 15 runs on the year, most on the team. He has done that with four home runs, and a batting average of .267.

On the hill tonight will be Jose Suarez. He has been anything but stellar throughout the year. In two starts he has pitched just 8.1 innings while giving up ten earned runs. The long ball was an issue in his first start, giving up two home runs in that game. This could be an issue today, with steady winds currently projected to be pointing toward that short porch in the right field. He has done a good job limiting walks though, only giving up one walk in his two starts.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Bronx Bombers are hitting dingers once again. They have hit 26 home runs on the season, which is third in all of baseball. They are currently 11th in baseball in extra-base hit percentage at 38.2% and third in ISO power in all of the bigs. While hitting longballs, they are also striking out, sitting 25th in the strikeout rate in the league at 25.2%. They need to limit those strikeouts today while getting the ball in the air. Anthony Rizzo could be big here. 61.29% of his balls that he makes contact with are in the air, with the wind being a factor today, he could send one out.

While Rizzo is 10th in flyball rate, Aaron Judge is 12th at 59.26%. Judge has already launched five home runs on the season, but he needs to do more with runners on. While he has five home runs, he only has. eight RBIs. This means that 62.5% of his RBIs are batting by himself. Beyond Judge and Rizzo, Gleyber Torres has been great. He has a .435 on-base percentage, has stolen five bases, and has five extra-base hits. Anthony Volpe is starting to turn around from early season woes, now with a .309 on-base percentage, plus he has stolen seven bags on the year.

Clarke Schmidt gets his fourth start of the year in this one and has yet to record a decision. He has given up ten runs in 10.2 innings of work so far this year and also struggled with the long ball. Schmidt has given up three home runs while recording nearly two-thirds of his outs via the flyball. He has not had to swing miss stuff either, with just 11 strikeouts on the year.

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Wind could play a major role in this game. If the wind is pointed out as expected, there are two flyball pitchers on the mound with two teams that can smack home runs. Head to head, the Yankees are the more potent offense, and while both starters are not studs, the Yankees have had the better bullpen. With Stanton out of the lineup, the Yankees need to find a replacement in the power department. Josh Donaldson could do that, but he is not expected to play until tomorrow. For tonight, it is Judge’s show, and he will hit another one out in a Yankees win.

Final Angels-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+130) and Over 9 (-115)