Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Monday in pouring rain, and he spoke about what it was like to pitch in that environment, as well as how he feels pitching in Fenway Park in general, via Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

“It’s one of my favorite parks, so I always look forward to pitching here,” Shohei Ohtani said, via Abraham. “But the conditions didn’t allow me to have fun fully. Other than that I always look forward to pitching here.”

The game was delayed twice, and Ohtani pitched two innings, giving up one earned run. As always, he remained in the game as a designated hitter. The Angels beat the Red Sox by the score of 5-4.

Ohtani is the biggest free agent in the upcoming class. It will be interesting to see whether the Angels will consider trading him if they are not in contention by the MLB trade deadline.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees are mentioned most often as contenders for Ohtani in free agency. The Red Sox are a large market team, and could theoretically get in the running.

Ohtani’s free agency is the biggest question that looms this offseason. It will be interesting to see if the northeast weather plays a factor in his decision. When he initially came over to play in MLB from Japan, he avoided east coast teams like the Yankees, and decided to sign with the Angels.

All eyes are on Ohtani, and that will continue throughout the season.