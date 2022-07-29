The Los Angeles Angels’ nightmarish season just got a whole lot worse. After yet another underperforming season from them, rumors about a potential Shohei Ohtani trade have started swirling. Teams have reportedly started calling about the Japanese sensation, who will figure to be a major acquisition for any team that lands him.

How does Ohtani feel about all these rumors around him? Well, the Angels star is seemingly still going about his business like it’s a regular Tuesday. When asked about the rumors after a loss to the Texas Rangers, Ohtani responded through his interpreter.

“Regardless of where I’m playing, I’m going to give it my all and try to win that ballgame in front of me,” Ohtani said, via ABC News. “I’m with the Angels right now, and I’m very thankful for what they’ve done. I love my team and my teammates. Right now I’m an Angel, and that’s all I can focus on.”

Shohei Ohtani was the Angels’ pet project when he first joined the team in 2018. He showed flashes of his two-way potential in the professional leagues in Japan as well as his rookie year. However, his next two seasons were marred by injuries, preventing him from unleashing his full potential. He broke out in 2021, though, finally turning into the fierce two-way player he was hyped up to be.

In the 2022 season, Ohtani has still performed at an MVP pace for the Angels. His batting splits have taken a minor dip, but he has stepped it up in the pitching department, striking out batters at an incredible rate. Despite his heroics, the Angels are still miles away from a playoff spot.

Because of these failures and Ohtani’s upcoming free agency, it seems Los Angeles is at least open to a blockbuster trade.