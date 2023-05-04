A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Shohei Ohtani added more to his baseball legend Wednesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals when he recorded his 500th strikeout in the MLB as a pitcher. It was not just any other milestone, though, as that strikeout total gave the Los Angeles Angels superstar the honor of becoming just the fifth player in over a hundred years to pull off an ultra-rare feat that was last accomplished in the big leagues several decades ago.

Via ESPN Stats & Info:

“Shohei Ohtani is the 5th player in the Modern Era (since 1900) with 500 hits as a batter and 500 Ks as a pitcher, joining Smoky Joe Wood, Red Ruffing, Walter Johnson and Babe Ruth. Ohtani’s 13th K of the game tonight was the 500th of his career.”

Shohei Ohtani pitched for five innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits. At the plate, he went 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Fortunately for Ohtani and the Angels, his effort was not wasted, as they came away with a 6-4 victory.

There just seems to be no limit to what Shohei Ohtani is capable of doing and accomplishing in baseball. He is simply a gift that keeps on giving not just for the Angels but to baseball, as he is consistently providing performances and numbers that this generation nor the past few ones were not even able to witness before.

On the season, Shohei Ohtani is slashing .307/.365/.553 with seven home runs. He also carries a 4-0 record with a 2.54 ERA and 59 total strikeouts across seven starts.