Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani won't appear on a mound anytime soon after suffering a torn UCL. Tommy John surgery isn't guaranteed but remains a possibility. Even if he doesn't opt for the surgery, Ohtani won't pitch again in 2023. However, what is Ohtani's status as a hitter?

Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reports that Ohtani will continue to hit before making a final decision on potential surgery. Ohtani remained in the Angels lineup despite suffering a fairly similar injury in 2018. He ended up undergoing Tommy John surgery following the '18 campaign after hitting for much of the season.

Shohei Ohtani's future

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

A more recent example of this is Bryce Harper. Harper underwent Tommy John surgery following the 2022 season. His surgery didn't come until the offseason, and Harper ended up missing the first portion of 2023. Many reports stated that Harper wouldn't return until the All-Star break, but the former MVP shattered that expectation and returned in May.

Perhaps something similar could happen with Shohei Ohtani. The difference is that Ohtani isn't going to discuss a plan with any team right now. There are no guarantees that he's going to re-sign with the Angels. The decision to undergo Tommy John surgery will impact his free agency market. For now, though, this is purely up to Ohtani and those close to him.

The injury could impact his performance at the plate. Although swinging a bat and pitching a baseball are obviously different motions, an injury still makes an impact. This will be a situation to monitor closely, as the last thing Ohtani wants to do is risk further injury ahead of arguably the most important offseason in MLB history.