Japan has produced a number of incredible MLB talents in the last few years. Guys like Seiya Suzuki to Yusei Kikuchi to Yu Darvish have found varying levels of success in the league. One Japanese standout, though, has taken the league by storm; Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani.

The Japanese two-way phenom has been, well, phenomenal in the last two seasons. His ability to produce from the pitcher’s mound AND the batter’s box makes him one of the most unique players in the MLB. During the Angels’ utterly tragic loss against the Athletics, Shohei Ohtani tied another Japanese sensation in the MLB record books: Ichiro Suzuki. (via The Athletic)

Shohei Ohtani's second homer Thursday ties him with Ichiro Suzuki for second all-time in home runs among Japanese players in MLB history with 117. ◽️ Ichiro played 19 seasons

◽️ Ohtani is playing in his fifth season pic.twitter.com/y1o2Vj8fRZ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 4, 2022

Incredibly, Ohtani was able to tie Suzuki’s record in only his fifth season. Considering the playstyle of the two men, it makes sense. Ohtani is perhaps one of the best sluggers in the league today. The Angels star’s pure power has led to some incredible home runs from him. That has made Ohtani one of the most feared hitters in today’s league.

On the other hand, Suzuki’s specialty on the mound is his ability to manufacture base hits on the regular. He had the ability to go deep like the Angels star does, yes. However, Suzuki would more than often just try to hit the ball as consistently as possible. He trusted his speed to allow him to get on base. More often than not, he’d get there with half a second to spare. There’s a reason why Ichiro ranks 23rd in the all-time hit list despite starting his career in America at 28 years old.

There’s no denying that both Shohei Ohtani and Ichiro Suzuki are now legends in the Japanese baseball scene. The two have been the most prominent players from their country. All that’s left for Ohtani to cement his legacy is a playoff win. Whether that happens with the Angels or another team, though, is a different question…