Angels tie insane MLB record, still lose as L.A. continues to implode

The Los Angeles Angels continue to find new and stunning ways to lose games in what can only be described as another disappointing campaign.

In this edition of jaw-dropping feats that still led to an Angels loss, Los Angeles managed to tie an MLB record by smashing seven solo home runs, yet they still lost to the Oakland Athletics, 8-7. It’s just the sixth time in league history that a team has lost despite hitting seven long balls in a single tilt.

The Los Angeles Angels lost 8-7 to the Oakland Athletics and hit SEVEN SOLO HRs (tied for most solo HRs ever by a team, per @ESPNStatsInfo). Per @EliasSports, MLB teams are now 113-6 all-time when hitting seven homers in a game — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) August 4, 2022

Naturally, this leads to one of the greatest tweets in Twitter history, via@matttomic.

every time I see an Angels highlight it's like "Mike Trout hit three homes runs and raised his average to .528 while Shohei Ohtani did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1921 Akron Groomsmen, as the Tigers defeated the Angels 8-3" — ℳatt (@matttomic) May 18, 2021

Despite fielding a team with two of the greatest players in the game today in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels continue to find new and downright fascinating ways to lose a game, as the above tweet suggests.

What makes matters even more astounding is that they lost to the one team that has a worse record than them in the AL West. The Angels are currently 44-61 while the Athletics are 41-66. Both teams are more than 23 games out of first place in the division and their playoff dreams are long gone. The Angels, however, have two AL MVP candidates and future Hall of Famers while the A’s are, in fact, an MLB team.

While this season is all but over for the Angels, Los Angeles should have one of the more interesting offseasons. There were rumors that the club was dangling Ohtani in trade talks. If they decide to hold on to Ohtani and Trout, there will be plenty of pressure on the organization to improve the roster around their stars and not waste two legendary careers.