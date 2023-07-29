Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani continues to be bothered by leg cramps.

After exiting Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers due to leg cramps, the same issue persisted on Friday for the Angels pitcher against the Toronto Blue Jays. In the ninth inning, the LA franchise decided to take out the Japanese superstar from the contest due to cramping on both of his legs, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Manager Phil Nevin confirmed the decision while speaking to reporters following the 4-1 loss to the Blue Jays. The Angels pulled out Ohtani with the game on the line in the ninth inning, replacing him for pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic.

Nevin added that they “aren't thinking” of putting Ohtani on the injured list despite the frequency of the leg cramps. However, he noted that they are going to “take a look at it” on Saturday “and see what happens” next, via The Orange County Register.

It is certainly becoming a concerning trend for Shohei Ohtani, and it couldn't have come at the worst possible time for the Angels.

After Los Angeles decided to stick with Ohtani and not trade him in a bid to contend for a postseason spot, they really need their star pitcher to be as healthy as possible in their upcoming games. They did win against the Tigers despite his exit, but they weren't as lucky against the Blue Jays even though the contest was really winnable.

The Angels dropped to 54-50 on the season with the loss, though the good thing is they are still in the thick of the race for the final Wild Card spot in the American League. Hopefully, Ohtani will be able to return to 100 percent health sooner rather than later.