Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani recorded another ridiculous performance against the Baltimore Orioles that only he could do. However, it may have come with a price.

After propelling the Angels to the 9-5 win over the Orioles in the first of their four-game series on Monday, Ohtani admitted that he’s dealing with some sort of injury. Speaking through an interpreter, the Japanese pitcher shared that he developed a stiff neck during the contest.

While Ohtani played down the severity of the injury and pointed out that he still feel fine, he did note that he’s uncertain how he’ll feel come Tuesday. Should the issue worsen, he could end up missing their second meeting with the Orioles.

“As of now it feels alright. Gotta see how it feels tomorrow,” Ohtani said, per Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Shohei Ohtani did try to ease the concerns of fans, it’s hard to blame the Angels faithful if they are worried about his condition. During the battle with the Orioles, several supporters also noticed that he’s showing signs of discomfort while pitching.

Considering how vital Ohtani was in their latest victory, it’s only natural for fans to have fears amid his injury revelation. For those who missed it, the 28-year-old shattered several records in the Orioles game. He became the first AL/NL pitcher pitcher in MLB history to have a home run, triple, single and a walk in one game. Not only that, but he also reached the base safely five times, making him the first starting pitcher to do it since Mel Stottlemyre did so with the New York Yankees in 1964.