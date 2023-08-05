The Los Angeles Angels opted to keep Shohei Ohtani and buy ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The decision initially excited the fanbase, but the Halos haven't performed well since the trade deadline. Ohtani was also forced to exit his most recent outing on the mound after dealing with finger cramping. Fortunately, it appears as if Ohtani will be able to make his next start.

“The cramping in Shohei Ohtani’s finger has been better and he’s scheduled to make his next start on Wednesday, Phil Nevin said,” Angels beat reporter Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com shared on Twitter.

Shohei Ohtani expected to make next start

Ohtani is in the midst of another terrific season. He's slugging the ball at an elite level on offense, and also continues to pitch well. On July 27th, which was the day after the Angels made it known that Ohtani wouldn't be traded prior to the deadline, he spun a superb one-hit shutout against the Detroit Tigers. Ohtani followed that outing up with four more shutout innings versus the Seattle Mariners on August 3rd, however, that was also the game he was forced to exit early.

If Shohei Ohtani is able to toe the rubber on Wednesday like Bollinger's tweet stated, he will face the San Francisco Giants at home.

Overall, Ohtani owns a 3.32 ERA to go along with 160 strikeouts. Those numbers would be strong for any pitcher, especially one that's also slashing .310/.413/.683 with a 1.096 OPS and a league-leading 40 home runs. In fact, Ohtani may even have a chance to win the Triple Crown in the American League.

It truly is incredible what Shohei Ohtani has accomplished so far during the 2023 campaign.