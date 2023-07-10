Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno said his team “still has every intention” of keeping Shohei Ohtani, who is a free agent this offseason, in hopes it can re-sign him, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

“Teams are hoping that Moreno changes his mind if they continue to struggle with three-time MVP Mike Trout out until late August with a broken hamate bone,” Nightengale wrote.

There have been rumors the Angels could trade Ohtani, who is widely considered the best player in baseball, since they may not be able to re-sign him. Some have speculated Los Angeles could get a better return if it decides to trade Ohtani as opposed to losing him for nothing.

“Yet, besides not wanting to forever live with the stigma of being the team that traded away the greatest two-way player in the history of the game, the Angels happen to ear about $210 million a year in marketing and sponsorships from Ohtani,” Nightengale said. “So how can anyone possibly deliver a package that would satisfy the Angels?”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are rumored to be a frontrunner to sign Ohtani in free agency. ClutchPoints outlined a trade package the Dodgers could offer.

Ohtani is 29 years old and at the top of his game. He leads the MLB in home runs (32) and has 71 RBIs with a .302 average. He is 7-4 as a pitcher this season with a 3.32 ERA.

The Angels are fourth in the AL West with a 45-46 record. Trout recently had surgery on his broken left wrist and is out for an undetermined period of time.